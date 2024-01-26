Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,158,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,820,000 after buying an additional 561,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

