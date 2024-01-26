Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Stock Down 0.5 %
TKO opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
