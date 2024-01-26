Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

