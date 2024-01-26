Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.00%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

