Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTS shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

