Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

