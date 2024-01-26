Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.11% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

