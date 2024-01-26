Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.