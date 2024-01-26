Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

