Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMAY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

BATS:UMAY opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

