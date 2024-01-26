Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL)

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 272.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 20.15 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.60 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.29. Atlantic Lithium has a one year low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 42.30 ($0.54).

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert purchased 160,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,310 ($44,866.58). 42.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

