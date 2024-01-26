Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.46

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 76557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

