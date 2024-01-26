Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Berry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

