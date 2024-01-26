Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $522.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Berry by 2,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Berry by 1,114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Berry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 74,690 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Berry by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

