Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

About Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Capri by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Capri by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.