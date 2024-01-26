Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Capri Stock Performance
CPRI stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capri
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
