Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cars.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $218,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

