Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
