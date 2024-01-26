Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

