Celestia Price Tops $16.65 on Major Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $174.89 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for $16.65 or 0.00039914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,019,068,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,112,021 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,018,849,315.068426 with 159,892,842.818426 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 15.66815897 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $145,805,072.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

