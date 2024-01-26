C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.35

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.35 and traded as high as $58.73. C&F Financial shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 8,450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

