CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.