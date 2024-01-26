Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.67

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.67 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.49). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 351,069 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £964.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,696.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,794.79). In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,794.79). Also, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.42), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($776,296.47). In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,075 shares of company stock valued at $93,768,502. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

