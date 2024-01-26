Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

