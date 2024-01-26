Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.150-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

