Church & Dwight (CHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 guidance at $0.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $98.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

