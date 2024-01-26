Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.5 %

Cimpress stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,204. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

