Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $81.27. 823,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,836. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 952,706 shares of company stock worth $71,949,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.