CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 8,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CohBar Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 88.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 241.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

