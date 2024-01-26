Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $121.01

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.01, but opened at $127.52. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 5,489,432 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

