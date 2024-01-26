Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Down 14.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Coles Group Trading Down 14.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

