Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.
COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
