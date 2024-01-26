Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $20.69. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 2,935,614 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

