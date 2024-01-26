Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,223,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

