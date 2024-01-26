Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.