Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

