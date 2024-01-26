Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YLD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

