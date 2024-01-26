Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.