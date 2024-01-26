Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.80.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
