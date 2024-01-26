Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $522,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

