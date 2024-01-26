Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $560,000 Stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 6,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINF opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

