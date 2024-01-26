Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

