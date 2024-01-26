Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

