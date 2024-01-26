Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.93.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.