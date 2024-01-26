Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 26.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

