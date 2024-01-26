Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.55% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000.

BILZ stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $100.61.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

