Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

