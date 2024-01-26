Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

