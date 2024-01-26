Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 641,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.