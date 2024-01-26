Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 353 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.