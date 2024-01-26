Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.39% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

