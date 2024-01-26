Comparing Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) & RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $12.57 million 1.00 -$13.22 million N/A N/A RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.20

Profitability

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -107.02% -44.58% -31.05% RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers eldercare physiotherapy services, such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, community-based home care physiotherapy, community-based group exercise classes and fall prevention programs, and community-based outpatient clinics; and elderly occupational therapy services for retirement homes and community, and long-term care sectors. Further, it provides medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring; develops and distributes personalized health and wellness product solutions; and operates corporate-owned clinics. The company was formerly known as Turbine Truck Engines, Inc. and changed its name to Nova Integrated Sciences, Inc. in July 2017. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

