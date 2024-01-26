Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

